Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Trading Down 11.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.