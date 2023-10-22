Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 1.6%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 47,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.