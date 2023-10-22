Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 1.6%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 47,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

