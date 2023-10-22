SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 1,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENRG. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

