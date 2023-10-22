AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

