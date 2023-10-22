Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Bioqual Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIOQ opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. Bioqual has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $104.00.

Bioqual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

