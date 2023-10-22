Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Announces Earnings Results

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.
Allurion Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ALUR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
About Allurion Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allurion Technologies
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.