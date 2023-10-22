Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Announces Earnings Results

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ALUR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.