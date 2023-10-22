Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PINE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

