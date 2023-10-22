Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $951.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $932.00 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $960.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.05.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
