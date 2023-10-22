Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $951.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $932.00 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $960.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.05.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.