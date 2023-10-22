Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

TEAF opened at $11.36 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $162,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.