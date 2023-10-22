Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

CCBC opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

