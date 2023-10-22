Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance
CCBC opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile
