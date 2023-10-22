Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.19.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

