Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

