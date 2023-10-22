SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA opened at $331.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

