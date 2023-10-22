Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $42.69 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

