Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,922 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

