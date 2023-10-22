First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

