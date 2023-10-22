iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

