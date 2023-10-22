Sigma Planning Corp Sells 29,145 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

