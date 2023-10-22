Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,606,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

