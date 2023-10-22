Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,908 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,019,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 673,258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

