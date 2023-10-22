Sigma Planning Corp Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

