SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.48% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $137.27 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

