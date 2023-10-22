Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

