Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,050 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

