Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,245 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

