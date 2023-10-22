Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $31.68 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.