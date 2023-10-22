Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,645 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

