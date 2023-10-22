Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.86

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.18. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 125,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.58.

The company has a market cap of C$602.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$710.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8397727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

