AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.47

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.47 and traded as high as C$24.16. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 46,941 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$568.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.8512 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

