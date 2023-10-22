Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.88. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

