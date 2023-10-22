UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.