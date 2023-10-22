Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.57

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.57 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.28). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.28), with a volume of 331 shares changing hands.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 4,347.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilmington

Wilmington Company Profile

In other Wilmington news, insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($3.93), for a total value of £474,119.24 ($579,112.30). Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

