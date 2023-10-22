Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $357.52

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.52 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.48). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.48), with a volume of 25,302 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

