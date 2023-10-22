Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.67

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.67 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 403 ($4.92), with a volume of 175,811 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.80) to GBX 430 ($5.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VSVS
Vesuvius Stock Performance
Vesuvius Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,833.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($29,571.17). Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
