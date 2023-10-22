Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.67

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.67 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 403 ($4.92), with a volume of 175,811 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.80) to GBX 430 ($5.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSVS

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($29,571.17). Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.