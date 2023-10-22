Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.74. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 62,544 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

