Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7744 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Positive Physicians Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPHI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Positive Physicians has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.
Positive Physicians Company Profile
