Loom Network Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $125.65 million and approximately $109.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 72.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

