Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $3.77 or 0.00012618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,018,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,290,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

