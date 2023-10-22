LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
SCD stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.