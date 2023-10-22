LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

SCD stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.