LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

