LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
