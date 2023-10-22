Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

ET opened at $14.00 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

