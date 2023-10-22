Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $165,780.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

