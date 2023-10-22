Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 464.92% and a net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

