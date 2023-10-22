Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

