Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Trading Down 1.2 %

SONO stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Insider Activity

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,401 shares of company stock valued at $723,980. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

