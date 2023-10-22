AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.