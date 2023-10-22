Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $311,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $147.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

