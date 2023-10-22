Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UVV opened at $46.04 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UVV shares. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UVV

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.