Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 693 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.