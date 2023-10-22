Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $88.38 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.